2023 is less than two weeks away! While the stock market has witnessed a roller coaster ride so far in the year 2022 due to macroeconomic uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, Covid, and rising interest rates. However, 2022 has also been witness to some key milestones, especially the Sensex and Nifty 50 clocking new lifetime highs in early December before correcting due to global risks. The markets' outlook for 2023 looks healthy! With the next year just around the corner, the holidays for Indian markets are already announced on exchanges.

