Trading in Indian stocks will be closed for a total of 15 days in 2023. A host of holidays await and the first one would be Republic Day on January 26. There is also a long leg of holidays awaiting in March, April, October, and November month.
2023 is less than two weeks away! While the stock market has witnessed a roller coaster ride so far in the year 2022 due to macroeconomic uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, Covid, and rising interest rates. However, 2022 has also been witness to some key milestones, especially the Sensex and Nifty 50 clocking new lifetime highs in early December before correcting due to global risks. The markets' outlook for 2023 looks healthy! With the next year just around the corner, the holidays for Indian markets are already announced on exchanges.
The first stock market holiday in 2023 is on January 26 due to the celebration of Republic Day. However, there will be no holidays in February month. But in March, markets will be closed on the 7th due to the Holi festival and on the 30th because of the Ram Navami celebration.
In April month, markets will be closed on the 4th because of Mahavir Jayanti. Later, markets will be closed on April 7th due to Good Friday, following on April 14th as part of the celebration of Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.
Further, in May, there is one holiday in trading which is on May 1st due to Maharashtra Day. Also, markets will be closed on June 28 due to Bakri Id, on August 15th due to Independence Day, and on September 19th due to Ganesh Chaturthi.
Also, markets will be on holiday on October 2nd due to Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and further on October 24th because of Dussehra.
In the Diwali festival 2023, markets will have their usual one-hour muhurat trading on the occasion of Laxmi Pujan on November 12, followed by a full-day holiday on November 14th due to Balipratipada. The timings for muhurat trading will be notified subsequently. Lastly, in November, markets will be closed on the 27th due to Gurunanak Jayanti.
Further, in December 2023, markets will be closed due to the Christmas celebration on the 25th.