Stock markets in September: Here’s how Sensex, Nifty, Gold price are expected to perform this month4 min read 01 Sep 2023, 03:47 PM IST
The short term outlook for the Indian stock market remains weak. Inflation data will be a crucial factor that will drive the mood, analysts said. In the month of September, Nifty has shown relatively average seasonality during the month.
The five-month rally on Dalal Street came to an end in August as the Indian stock market indices declined in the month amid volatility and selling by foreign institutional investors (FII).
