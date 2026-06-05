Pulse of the Street: Markets slip as oil, monsoon worries, RBI's cautious tone weigh

Mayur BhaleraoAbhinaba Saha
3 min read5 Jun 2026, 07:54 PM IST
logo
The Sensex and Nifty slipped over 0.7% each for the week, closing at 74,243.34 and 23,366.70, respectively(Pexels)
Summary
Friday’s session captured the nervous mood on Dalal Street: the market opened on a hopeful note, but ended weaker as investors grew cautious amid rising external risks.

Indian equities struggled to hold on to early optimism this week, as every recovery attempt ran into selling pressure. Friday’s session captured the nervous mood on Dalal Street: the market opened on a hopeful note, but ended weaker as investors grew cautious amid rising external risks.

Crude oil shock, geopolitical tensions, a weaker monsoon forecast and the Reserve Bank of India’s cautious tone kept sentiment under pressure.

The Sensex and Nifty slipped over 0.7% each for the week, closing at 74,243.34 and 23,366.70, respectively. The fall was not sharp, but the price action showed fading confidence, with investors choosing to sell into recoveries rather than build fresh positions.

The pressure comes even as India’s growth remains healthy. The economy expanded 7.7% in FY26, up from 7.1% in the previous year, according to the provisional estimate released by the statistics ministry. However, the GDP growth forecast for FY27 has been cut to 6.6% from 6.9%, reflecting concerns over crude oil prices, global uncertainty, and weather risks, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

Also Read | Pulse of the Street: Falling crude emerges as lone silver lining for equities

RBI pause, but no comfort

The RBI kept repo rate – the rate at which it lends to commercial banks – unchanged at 5.25%, as expected. But the policy was not a big relief for markets. The central bank raised its inflation forecast to 5.1% from 4.6% and lowered its growth estimate, signalling that risks are rising.

Prabhakar Kudva, director and principal officer, portfolio management services, Samvitti Capital, said the RBI’s decision to hold rates was prudent given the oil-driven supply shock. “Three months ago, the question was how many more cuts; today it is hold versus hike. The easing cycle is likely over for now,” Kudva said.

He added that crude near $93 and pressure on the rupee have made external risks the key factor for markets. While India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies, a return to 8% growth quarters may need greater geopolitical clarity, he said.

Sujan Hajra, chief economist and executive director, Anand Rathi Group, said India’s main macro challenge is now shifting from domestic demand to the external sector. Higher crude prices, supply disruptions and monsoon uncertainty are risks that monetary policy alone cannot solve, he said.

Also Read | War and weather force RBI into a wait-and-watch mode

Largecaps find favour

Sectoral trends showed some strength in select pockets. Telecom and consumer durable stocks were the top performers, rising nearly 2% during the week. FMCG and power stocks were among the laggards.

Karan Aggarwal, co-founder and CIO, Ametra PMS expects largecaps to lead the market over the next few weeks, as valuations in midcaps and smallcaps remain less comfortable. Banks, IT and pharma may offer better support, he said.

Globally, India stayed in the middle of the pack. It lagged markets such as the US, Malaysia, Taiwan and Singapore, which gained up to around 1%. However, it performed better than China, Brazil, Korea, and Indonesia, which fell between 1% and nearly 9%.

Also Read | After two blockbuster years, IPO market becomes selective

Monsoon adds another risk

The weak monsoon forecast added to investor worries. The India Meteorological Department has projected rainfall during the June–September season at 90% of the long-period average (LPA), lower than its earlier forecast of 92%. Rainfall is considered normal only when it is between 96% and 104% of LPA.

The southwest monsoon has also begun on an uneven note. It reached Kerala on 4 June, three days later than the normal onset date of 1 June, even as heavy rainfall in parts of the state triggered landslides. The IMD has indicated an 84% probability of below-normal rainfall. Northwest India is expected to be the driest region, while June rainfall, crucial for kharif sowing, is seen at 92% of the long-period average.

A weak monsoon can hurt rural demand, push up food prices and make the RBI’s job tougher. Debopam Chaudhuri, chief economist, Piramal Group, said deficient rainfall alone may not be a major inflation risk, but drought-like conditions in key farming regions could make the situation difficult. He said the RBI may remain in wait-and-watch mode until there is better clarity on fuel-led inflation and the Gulf conflict.

About the Authors

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and media. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.