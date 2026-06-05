Pulse of the Street: Markets slip as oil, monsoon worries, RBI's cautious tone weigh

Indian equities struggled to hold on to early optimism this week, as every recovery attempt ran into selling pressure. Friday’s session captured the nervous mood on Dalal Street: the market opened on a hopeful note, but ended weaker as investors grew cautious amid rising external risks.
Indian equities struggled to hold on to early optimism this week, as every recovery attempt ran into selling pressure. Friday’s session captured the nervous mood on Dalal Street: the market opened on a hopeful note, but ended weaker as investors grew cautious amid rising external risks.
Crude oil shock, geopolitical tensions, a weaker monsoon forecast and the Reserve Bank of India’s cautious tone kept sentiment under pressure.
Crude oil shock, geopolitical tensions, a weaker monsoon forecast and the Reserve Bank of India’s cautious tone kept sentiment under pressure.
The Sensex and Nifty slipped over 0.7% each for the week, closing at 74,243.34 and 23,366.70, respectively. The fall was not sharp, but the price action showed fading confidence, with investors choosing to sell into recoveries rather than build fresh positions.
The pressure comes even as India’s growth remains healthy. The economy expanded 7.7% in FY26, up from 7.1% in the previous year, according to the provisional estimate released by the statistics ministry. However, the GDP growth forecast for FY27 has been cut to 6.6% from 6.9%, reflecting concerns over crude oil prices, global uncertainty, and weather risks, according to the Reserve Bank of India.
RBI pause, but no comfort
The RBI kept repo rate – the rate at which it lends to commercial banks – unchanged at 5.25%, as expected. But the policy was not a big relief for markets. The central bank raised its inflation forecast to 5.1% from 4.6% and lowered its growth estimate, signalling that risks are rising.
Prabhakar Kudva, director and principal officer, portfolio management services, Samvitti Capital, said the RBI’s decision to hold rates was prudent given the oil-driven supply shock. “Three months ago, the question was how many more cuts; today it is hold versus hike. The easing cycle is likely over for now,” Kudva said.
He added that crude near $93 and pressure on the rupee have made external risks the key factor for markets. While India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies, a return to 8% growth quarters may need greater geopolitical clarity, he said.
Sujan Hajra, chief economist and executive director, Anand Rathi Group, said India’s main macro challenge is now shifting from domestic demand to the external sector. Higher crude prices, supply disruptions and monsoon uncertainty are risks that monetary policy alone cannot solve, he said.
Largecaps find favour
Sectoral trends showed some strength in select pockets. Telecom and consumer durable stocks were the top performers, rising nearly 2% during the week. FMCG and power stocks were among the laggards.
Karan Aggarwal, co-founder and CIO, Ametra PMS expects largecaps to lead the market over the next few weeks, as valuations in midcaps and smallcaps remain less comfortable. Banks, IT and pharma may offer better support, he said.
Globally, India stayed in the middle of the pack. It lagged markets such as the US, Malaysia, Taiwan and Singapore, which gained up to around 1%. However, it performed better than China, Brazil, Korea, and Indonesia, which fell between 1% and nearly 9%.
Monsoon adds another risk
The weak monsoon forecast added to investor worries. The India Meteorological Department has projected rainfall during the June–September season at 90% of the long-period average (LPA), lower than its earlier forecast of 92%. Rainfall is considered normal only when it is between 96% and 104% of LPA.
The southwest monsoon has also begun on an uneven note. It reached Kerala on 4 June, three days later than the normal onset date of 1 June, even as heavy rainfall in parts of the state triggered landslides. The IMD has indicated an 84% probability of below-normal rainfall. Northwest India is expected to be the driest region, while June rainfall, crucial for kharif sowing, is seen at 92% of the long-period average.
A weak monsoon can hurt rural demand, push up food prices and make the RBI’s job tougher. Debopam Chaudhuri, chief economist, Piramal Group, said deficient rainfall alone may not be a major inflation risk, but drought-like conditions in key farming regions could make the situation difficult. He said the RBI may remain in wait-and-watch mode until there is better clarity on fuel-led inflation and the Gulf conflict.