Stock markets likely to consolidate; telcos, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank in focus

Back home, telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, have asked the Department of Telecom to extend the 5G trial period by six months. In May, the government allocated spectrum to the telecos in the 700 Mhz band, 3.3-3.6 Gigahertz (Ghz) band and 24.25-28.5 Ghz band for trials for six months. “All telecom companies have asked for extension of 5G trials by another 6 months," a senior government official told PTI.

