MUMBAI: Indian equities were marginally higher in opening deals on Friday, ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India 's monetary policy review meeting. The market widely expects the central bank to keep key interest rates unchanged at record lows as India grapples with a vicious second wave of coronavirus infections.

At 9.30am, the benchmark Sensex was up 0.14% at 52305 points while Nifty had gained 0.14% to 15713 points.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the central bank is expected to maintain its accommodative stance but the outlook on growth and inflation will be keenly eyed, analysts said.

The six-member rate-setting panel is expected to keep benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 4%, according to all but one of the 31 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Traders will watch for cues on extension of a bond-buying programme as well as for any change in language on its policy stance guidance.

The market will likely trade with a positive bias as states gear up to unlock their economy in a phased manner, with fresh covid cases showing a continuous decline. Vaccination has gathered some pace and the with increase in supplies, the drive is expected to accelerate soon, analysts added.

"With the second wave of COVID – 19 that has brought about a new phase of economic uncertainties, we expect RBI to remain growth supportive and leave the policy interest rates unchanged in the upcoming policy. While rise in commodity prices have been exerting an upward pressure on input material cost and on margins, the Central Bank at the current juncture should not risk increasing the borrowing cost. With the second wave of the pandemic, economy is in a vulnerable condition and would require further policy support from the Central Bank and the Government," said Shishir Baijal, chairman & managing director, Knight Frank India.

