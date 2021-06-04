Stock markets marginally higher ahead of RBI policy statement

"With the second wave of COVID – 19 that has brought about a new phase of economic uncertainties, we expect RBI to remain growth supportive and leave the policy interest rates unchanged in the upcoming policy. While rise in commodity prices have been exerting an upward pressure on input material cost and on margins, the Central Bank at the current juncture should not risk increasing the borrowing cost. With the second wave of the pandemic, economy is in a vulnerable condition and would require further policy support from the Central Bank and the Government," said Shishir Baijal, chairman & managing director, Knight Frank India.