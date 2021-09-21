Stock markets may continue to see volatility; Vodafone, SBI Card in focus

Back home, in stock-specific news, private equity firm Carlyle Group will nearly halve its stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd for as much as $443 million, or ₹3,267.2 crore, according to deal terms seen by Mint. CA Rover Holdings, a Carlyle entity, which as of 30 June held a 6.5% stake in the credit card issuer, will sell around 32 million shares, or a 3.4% stake in the company, through a block trade.