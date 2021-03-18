Stock markets may crash if crypto trade starts sell-off: Mark Mobius

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai: As markets around the world rebounded from the covid lows mostly riding on free flow of liquidity, global markets veteran Mark Mobius rings a warning bell for investors. According to Mark Mobius, Founder, Mobius Capital the phenomenal rise in cryptocurrency trade and stock markets are co-related and any sell-off in the new asset may lead to crash in equities.

Mobius said that fall in cryptocurrency won't hit technology stocks alone but entire stocks markets will be impacted. However, he finds the rise of cryptocurrency trade surprising. "But it has made many multi-billionaires," he added.

Popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple have made astronomical gains in the last one year. Since March 2020, Bitcoin gained 800% while Ethereum is up 1242% till date. In contrast, Indian benchmark index Sensex has risen over 78% from March while gold prices rose 10%.

With cryptocurrencies gaining popularity, Tesla bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin in February raking up its value and investor appetite. Some recent social media posts of Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla are also widely considered to be increasing prices of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and dogecoin.

Overall, Mobius remains positive on Indian equities stating that government reforms are creating positive impact on economy.

"India continues to be leader although China is rising rapidly. China is moving from export led economy to consumer economy just like the US. India, on the other hand, is moving towards more and more export led economy," Mobius said.

“I would invest in India rather than the US, for next 20-30 years. India is well placed among Asia. I do not see any reason why India and China should have hostile relationships," Faber said in a separate session in the same event.

Faber said that governments should not intervene in free market economy. "Man-made recession induced collapse in economy, and not due to covid but it was due to government actions. Never in history government had restricted people's movement outside home and right to earn livelihoods. Lockdown killed many businesses," Faber reiterated.

