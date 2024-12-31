A new year, new trends, and five new market opportunities in 2025
Summary
- Discover the sectors set to dominate in 2025 with insights from ratio analysis and multi-timeframe trends. Here’s how investors can position themselves for the year ahead.
As 2024 draws to a close, it’s evident that this year has been nothing short of extraordinary for Indian investors. The Indian stock market’s impressive bull run is set to culminate in a historic milestone: nine consecutive years of positive returns for Indian markets. While we celebrate these achievements, it’s also time to shift focus toward the opportunities and challenges that 2025 holds.