Markets
Can passive investing shield investors from market downturns?
Dipti Sharma 4 min read 24 Sep 2024, 02:27 PM IST
Summary
- With lower fees and efficient tracking of overall market performance, passive investing is a relatively safe choice, particularly in volatile markets, experts say
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Passive investing has garnered increasing attention alongside active strategies, especially as concerns about market dips loom, with the Nifty 50 climbing over 30% in the past year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less