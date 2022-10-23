Stock markets ready to celebrate Diwali. Will Nifty hit 18,000 this week?1 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 01:38 PM IST
- Stock market update: October month expiry may lead to some volatility whereas Q2 earnings will cause stock-specific movement.
Indian equity markets saw a decent rally last week after three weeks of consolidation. Markets remained resilient despite multiple headwinds as the dollar rose above the 83 mark while US bond yields were at a record high. We are heading into a truncated festival week where bulls have reason to celebrate Diwali on a higher note, as the US market witnessed a sharp rebound in Friday's trading session.