Stock markets ready to celebrate Diwali. Will Nifty hit 18,000 this week?

Technically, Nifty is witnessing higher highs and higher lows formation after respecting its 200-DMA. On the upside, 17725 is an immediate hurdle; above this, we can expect a rally toward the 17900-18000 zone. On the downside, 17,400 is an immediate and strong support level while 17300-17200 is the next demand zone. As per open interest distribution, 17500 will act as a major put base ahead of monthly expiry.

