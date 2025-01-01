Happy 2025: Five new-year resolutions for smarter equity investing
Summary
- As Indian markets clock another year of gains, here’s what investors must resolve to avoid missteps in a turbulent market.
NEW DELHI : India's stock market had another winning year, but the gloss of 2024 came with cautionary tales. A ninth straight year of gains for the Nifty 50, up 9%, extended the benchmark’s unprecedented streak. Yet, the glow dimmed compared to 2023’s heady performance, with gains halved across benchmarks, small caps, and midcaps. Beneath the surface, pockets of turbulence humbled trend-chasers, offering hard-earned lessons to new investors.