Happy 2025: Five new-year resolutions for smarter equity investing

Resolution #5: I will not play games which I can’t win

Here’s a sobering statistic from a recent report by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi): Over 93% of more than 10 million individual F&O traders lost an average of ₹2 lakh each between FY22 and FY24, amounting to a staggering ₹1.8 trillion in aggregate losses, including transaction charges. More than 75% of these traders reported an annual income below ₹5 lakh. Despite the grim outcomes, the majority of these loss-makers continued trading.