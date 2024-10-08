Markets
Stock market sell-off: The most important question to ask yourself today
Summary
- Amid the stock market selloff, reacting to short-term swings can lead to missed long-term gains. Investors should reconsider their original investment rationale—often, only market sentiment has changed, not fundamentals.
India’s stock market pullback continued for a fifth consecutive day on Monday, raising a familiar question among investors: Should I sell all or at least some of my stock holdings?
