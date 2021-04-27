Stock markets up for second day in a row; US aid on vaccine raw material helps

"Domestic equities look to be modestly good as of now. A persistent rise in COVID-19 cases across the nation and enhanced economic restrictions have dented investors sentiments over last couple of weeks. However, lower than 3.5 lakhs daily caseload at India level and sharp reduction in fresh caseload in Maharashtra yesterday offer some comfort and a further reversal in caseload should augur well for economy and markets," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.