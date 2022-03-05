Stock markets usually go up. Sometimes, they go away.

Some Russian companies are listed on other markets. American share rights to Gazprom PJSC, the Russian energy titan, closed at $1.10 over the counter in New York on Thursday, down from $8.97 on Feb. 16. That price was 0.51 times its reported earnings per share over the past four quarters, according to FactSet. Sberbank Russia PJSC closed in the U.S. at 52 cents on Thursday, down from $14.76 on Feb. 16. That’s less than .2 times its earnings over the past 12 months.