Stock Movers | Tata Motors, HDFC Bank among top 10 Nifty 50 stocks that swung 3-8% in first 7 sessions of May
Domestic equity benchmarks logged their worst week since mid-March, dropping about 1.8 per cent each and snapping two straight weeks of gains.
India's financial markets have been witnessed extreme volatility since the onset of May 2024 - the month that marks the crucial last phases of polling for the high stakes' Lok Sabha elections, followed by the counting of votes and results on June 4, 2024. A lower voter turnout so far in poll phases has raised concerns whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies can achieve the landslide victory predicted by opinion polls last month.
