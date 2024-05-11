Active Stocks
Fri May 10 2024 15:59:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.35 0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 433.20 1.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.35 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,437.60 -0.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,046.85 1.62%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock Movers | Tata Motors, HDFC Bank among top 10 Nifty 50 stocks that swung 3-8% in first 7 sessions of May
BackBack

Stock Movers | Tata Motors, HDFC Bank among top 10 Nifty 50 stocks that swung 3-8% in first 7 sessions of May

Nikita Prasad

Domestic equity benchmarks logged their worst week since mid-March, dropping about 1.8 per cent each and snapping two straight weeks of gains.

Stock Movers: Tata Motors, L&T, HDFC Bank were among the top 10 Nifty 50 stocks that moved the most in May (Image Credit: iStock)Premium
Stock Movers: Tata Motors, L&T, HDFC Bank were among the top 10 Nifty 50 stocks that moved the most in May (Image Credit: iStock)

India's financial markets have been witnessed extreme volatility since the onset of May 2024 - the month that marks the crucial last phases of polling for the high stakes' Lok Sabha elections, followed by the counting of votes and results on June 4, 2024. A lower voter turnout so far in poll phases has raised concerns whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies can achieve the landslide victory predicted by opinion polls last month.

Investors had already priced market stability over BJP returning to power, however, the current volatility has raised concerns of uncertainty. This has subsequently led to a significant change in the market's fear gauge index — ‘India VIX’—which gained 386 percentage points during last week to touch 18.47, a 19-month high.

In the week ended May 10, the frontline indices logged their worst since mid-March, dropping about 1.8 per cent each and also snapped two straight weeks of gains. On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,213.68 points or 1.64 per cent, and the Nifty 50 declined 420.65 points or 1.87 per cent. So far in May, Sensex and Nifty 50 have swung 2.67 per cent and 2.68 per cent respectively.

 

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 May 2024, 07:43 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue