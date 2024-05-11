India's financial markets have been witnessed extreme volatility since the onset of May 2024 - the month that marks the crucial last phases of polling for the high stakes' Lok Sabha elections, followed by the counting of votes and results on June 4, 2024. A lower voter turnout so far in poll phases has raised concerns whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies can achieve the landslide victory predicted by opinion polls last month.

Investors had already priced market stability over BJP returning to power, however, the current volatility has raised concerns of uncertainty. This has subsequently led to a significant change in the market's fear gauge index — ‘India VIX’—which gained 386 percentage points during last week to touch 18.47, a 19-month high.

In the week ended May 10, the frontline indices logged their worst since mid-March, dropping about 1.8 per cent each and also snapped two straight weeks of gains. On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,213.68 points or 1.64 per cent, and the Nifty 50 declined 420.65 points or 1.87 per cent. So far in May, Sensex and Nifty 50 have swung 2.67 per cent and 2.68 per cent respectively.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author