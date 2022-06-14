Stock, mutual fund portfolio bleeding due to market correction? Zerodha founder has a suggestion2 min read . 01:11 PM IST
- Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath has suggested market investors to remain away when things are not going one's way
Amid weak stock market sentiments post-outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war, stock and mutual fund portfolio are heavily bleeding. Though, it is more than 15 weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, markets are yet to stabilize. In such a situation, every time when there is a relief rally, people start guessing about the market making its bottom and start expecting huge rally in upcoming session. However, for such people Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath has a suggestion. In one of his earlier tweets, Nikhil Kamath suggests that when things are not going your way, it's better to remain away from the market.
Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath's tweet that talks about the current market scenario says, "9 out of 10 times, when things don't go your way, doing nothing is the best thing. In life and in mkts..."
Echoing with Nikhil Kamath's suggestion, Sunil Damania, Chief Investment Officer at MarketsMojo said, "Investors have experienced pain in the last few months. However, they may still need to be patient and endure a couple of months more. But post that, the Indian market could be poised for smart gains. Just hold on to your equity investment. Don't make any decisions based on fear and emotions. The Indian equity market is creating an excellent base for the next rally. If you wish to ride the rally, ensure you don't settle in haste."
In YTD time, Nifty 50 index has shed around 10.70 per cent while BSE Sensex has tumbled to the tune of 11 per cent. In the year 2022, BSE Mid-cap Index has fallen more than 13 per cent whereas Small-cap Index has lost around 16 per cent in this year. This has led to huge impact on the equity and mutu7al fund portfolio of various investors.
