Amid weak stock market sentiments post-outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war, stock and mutual fund portfolio are heavily bleeding. Though, it is more than 15 weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, markets are yet to stabilize. In such a situation, every time when there is a relief rally, people start guessing about the market making its bottom and start expecting huge rally in upcoming session. However, for such people Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath has a suggestion. In one of his earlier tweets, Nikhil Kamath suggests that when things are not going your way, it's better to remain away from the market.

