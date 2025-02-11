Five stocks to buy and sell today—11 February
Summary
- Recommended stocks to buy and sell for 11 February—Raja Venkatraman and MarketSmith India recommend stocks to trade today.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman
- Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd: Buy above ₹742 | Stop loss ₹725 | Target ₹825
After undergoing a lot of volatility, this pharma stock delivered stable Q3 results, and the inability of the bears to drag it lower in this uncertain market speaks well for a strong breakout as buying momentum was built. After biding some time and absorbing the volatility, we can look at the prices looking to extend next week. The steady upward bounce has pushed the RSI above 70 indicating the trends could sustain beyond the value area resistance around 700.