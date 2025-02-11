Five stocks to buy and sell today—11 February

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd: Sell below ₹ 587 | Stop loss ₹ 605 | Target ₹ 535

Financial services stocks are under pressure and the fall seen in the last session post the budget indicates that the bearish pressure could extend. The long body shown at the end of the decline on Monday beneath the resumption of downward pressure suggests that there is more decline possible. The attempt to move beneath the consolidation zone presents a strong case of bearishness. As the RSI is already showing weakness, the rally only stopped short at 40 levels, and if dipped below it again, we can look to trade short in this counter.