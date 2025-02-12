Eight stocks to buy and sell today—12 February
Summary
- Recommended stocks to buy and sell for 12 February—Raja Venkatraman, Ankush Bajaj and MarketSmith India recommend stocks to trade today.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman
- Deepak Nitrite Ltd: Sell below ₹2,215 | stop loss ₹2,250 | target ₹2,100
This chemical stock has remained under pressure, grappling with high volatility amid a weak Q3 earnings performance. The persistent decline has allowed bears to dominate, further amplifying the stock’s weakness in an already declining market.