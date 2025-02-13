Five stocks to buy and sell today—13 February

Godrej Agrovet Ltd: Current market price ₹ 754.45 | Buy range ₹ 735–755 | Profit goal ₹ 895 | Stop loss ₹ 680 | Timeframe 1–2 Months

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

Delhivery: Sell below ₹ 274, stop ₹ 281, target ₹ 250

This counter has a stretch of long body candle that is seeing a fall with volume, and the breach of threshold at 320 levels has attracted more decline. Surprisingly, despite encouraging Q3 results, the trends could not hold back the consistent decline. The bears took fair advantage in this declining market. With a long body candle highlighting a strong breakdown we can look at some more bearishness. Relative strength index (RSI) below 30 indicates the trends could dip lower.

Greaves Cotton: Buy above ₹ 280, stop ₹ 273 target ₹ 305

There has been some steady newsflow surrounding this stock that is aiding the prices in holding back the serious decline across the board in the mid and small-caps. Now, the prices have managed to revive on Wednesday, and the RSI shows that along with the support, the momentum is also showing a reversal from the neutral zone. Hence, it would be a good time to consider that the possibility of a rise is in store.

Bharat Forge: Sell below ₹ 1,090, stop ₹ 1,110, target ₹ 1,025

Auto stocks faced the heat but could not withstand the pressure, and the recent fall in volumes spelt out more fall ahead. The long body scandal shown at the end of the decline on Tuesday highlights the underlying bearish momentum. As the attempt to move lower attracts more participation, the long body candle presents a strong case of bearishness. The RSI has slipped further below 30 levels, which tells us there is room for further downside.

About the analysts: MarketSmith India is a stock research platform. Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.