Five stocks to buy and sell today—13 February

Greaves Cotton: Buy above ₹ 280, stop ₹ 273 target ₹ 305

There has been some steady newsflow surrounding this stock that is aiding the prices in holding back the serious decline across the board in the mid and small-caps. Now, the prices have managed to revive on Wednesday, and the RSI shows that along with the support, the momentum is also showing a reversal from the neutral zone. Hence, it would be a good time to consider that the possibility of a rise is in store.