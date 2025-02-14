Eight stocks to buy and sell today—14 February

● Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: Current market price ₹ 1,746 | Buy range ₹ 1,720–1,760 | Profit goal ₹ 1,890 | Stop loss ₹ 1,680 | Timeframe 2–4 Weeks

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

• GODREJCP: Sell below ₹1,,050 or up to ₹1080 on rallies, stop ₹1,095, target ₹950

This counter has a long body candle that is seeing a fall in volume. Breaching the 320 level has caused it to decline further despite encouraging Q3 results, so more bearishness could be in store.

• SUNFLAG: Buy above ₹230, stop ₹222 target ₹255

There has been steady news about this stock, which has helped it to rebound despite some pressure. It saw a revival on Thursday and the RSI also shows a positive divergence that could boost momentum. Look to initiate long.

• PIIND: Sell CMP and on rallies to ₹3,250, stop ₹3,275, target ₹3,165

Chemical stocks have been unable to show signs of a revival. PI Industries’ sharp drop below 3,400 has triggered a rapid decline. With the uncertainty in the market increasing, one should be looking at the increasing participation to the downside.

Three stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Bharti Airtel Ltd: Buy at ₹ 1,714.60 | Target ₹ 1,750-1,780 | Stop loss ₹ 1,686

The stock closing above ₹1,686 (recent swing high) confirms a breakout, turning resistance into support. RSI indicates strong momentum, suggesting continued buying pressure. With volume confirmation, a healthy pullback or further uptrend is likely in the coming days.

JK Cement Ltd: Buy at ₹ 4,795 | Target ₹ 4,910-4,930 | Stop loss ₹ 4,760

Yesterday, after an initial sell-off, the stock rebounded with strong volume. Taking a trade with a small stop loss as RSI divergence is visible on the hourly chart. The setup indicates potential upside if momentum sustains. Watching key resistance levels for confirmation.

Cholamandalam Investment and Fin Co. Ltd: Buy at ₹ 1,390 | Target ₹ 1,430-1,450 | Stop loss ₹ 1,360

On the 30-minute timeframe, the stock has shown strong momentum, indicating bullish strength. RSI is confirming buying pressure, while ADX suggests a trending market with sustained strength. If the stock holds key support levels, the uptrend may continue, but traders should watch for volume confirmation.

About the analysts: MarketSmith India is a stock research platform. Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst.

