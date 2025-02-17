Eight stocks to buy and sell today—17 February

Also read: Gold rush offers shine to selective lenders

Bharti Hexacom Ltd: Current market price ₹1,365.55 | Buy range ₹1,345-1,370| Profit goal ₹1,550 | Stop loss ₹1,290 | Timeframe 1–2 weeks

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

• AARTIIND: Sell below ₹411, or on rallies to up to ₹420 , stop ₹427, target ₹375

After a phase of consolidation, the stock has been unable to move higher as it faces headwinds. The most recent Q3 numbers were not encouraging and there was a sharp selloff over the past three days amid negative market sentiment. With a long body candle highlighting a strong breakdown we can expect more bearishness. RSI below 40 indicates the stock could dip lower.

• CARTRADE: Buy above ₹1,575, stop ₹1,545, target ₹1,715

The overall trend remains muted, but a steady rebound from lower levels indicates bullishness in this counter is very much intact. The RSI has also seen a revival from the neutral zone. Look to initiate long.

• CONCOR: Sell CMP and on rallies up to ₹695, stop ₹705, target ₹610

Railway stocks have been unable to recover since the Union Budget and remain under a great deal of stress. The breach of the important value area region around 700 indicates that the downward momentum may spiral, so one could consider going short.

Three stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj

BAJAJ FINANCE: Buy at ₹8,392 | Target ₹8,520-8,560 | Stop loss ₹8,280

The overall stock trend is positive, and on the 15-minute timeframe, the stock has broken the upper trendline. Additionally, RSI is above the 50 level, indicating bullish momentum.

Taking a long position is a good idea, with the recent swing low as a stop-loss.

INFY: Buy at ₹1,852 | Target ₹1,880-1,895 | Stop loss ₹1,835

On the hourly chart, the stock has shown RSI positive divergence and given an upper breakout of the falling wedge pattern. This indicates a potential bullish move. We expect a strong rally in IT stocks in the coming days.



REDINGTON: Buy at ₹245 | Target ₹290-304 | Stop loss ₹222

The stock is trading at a lifetime high despite a weak market, which itself indicates strong bullishness. Additionally, rising volume is supporting the uptrend, further confirming the strength of the move.

About the analysts: MarketSmith India is a stock research platform. Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.