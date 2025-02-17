Markets
Eight stocks to buy and sell today—17 February
SummaryRecommended stocks to buy and sell for 17 February—MarketSmith India, Raja Venkatraman and Ankush Bajaj recommend stocks to trade today.
Two stocks to buy, recommended by MarketSmith India:
ICICI Bank Ltd: Current market price ₹1,260.10 | Buy range ₹1,240-1,265 | Profit goal ₹1,350 | Stop loss ₹1,215 | Timeframe 1–2 months
