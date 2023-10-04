Stock picks: Apollo Hospitals, Fortis, Rainbow Children’s Medicare among top hospital stocks to buy: JP Morgan
JP Morgan has maintained ‘overweight’ ratings to Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare, and Rainbow Children's Medicare.
Global brokerage, JP Morgan's top picks in the Indian Hospital space are Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare, and Rainbow Children’s Medicare following JP Morgan India Investor Summit 2023. All three of the stocks have 'overweight' ratings from the brokerage.
