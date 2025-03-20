Stock picks by market experts: Recommended stocks to buy today

On the hourly chart, the IRFC stock has formed reverse head and shoulder also stock is trading above multiple moving averages (20/50/100/200) macd also on positive side.

Coal India Ltd: Buy at ₹395.85 | Target ₹420-430 | Stop loss ₹388

On the daily chart, Coal India shares showing strong momentum rsi above 60 level cci at 160 and macd also in bullish side,on hourly chart if stock sustains above 400 levels we might see a 5-7% rally soon,stock is in long consolidation from 360-397 levels

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd: Buy at ₹3,740 | Target ₹3,925-3,950 | Stop loss ₹ 3,633

Reverse Head and Shoulders Pattern: The stock has formed a reverse head and shoulders pattern, which is typically considered a bullish reversal signal.​Relative Strength (RS): The RS indicator is rising, indicating strengthening momentum.​Momentum Indicators: Other momentum indicators (RSI,MACD) also suggest that the bullish momentum is likely to continue.

MarketSmith India's top stock recommendations for 20 March:

1. AMI Organics Ltd: Current market price: ₹2,359.50 | Buy range: ₹2,330–2,370 | Profit goal: ₹2,900 | Stop loss: ₹2,110 | Time frame: 2–3 months

2. Indian Hotels Co. Ltd: Current market price: ₹810.6 | Buy range: ₹795–820 | Profit goal: ₹960 | Stop loss: ₹740 | Time frame: 2–3 months

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. Its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015543.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all related documents carefully before investing.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts and do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment.