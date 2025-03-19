Stock picks by market experts: Recommended stocks to buy today

Three stocks to buy, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj:
Axis Bank: Buy at ₹1,045 | Target ₹1,134-1,140 | Stop loss ₹ 998
On the hourly chart, the Axis Bank stock has given a triangle breakout. Additionally, it forms a head and shoulders pattern. The ADX is at 35, indicating strong momentum.
JSW Energy: Buy at ₹548 | Target ₹580-590 | Stop loss ₹530
After a long consolidation between the 500–525 levels, the stock has given a breakout and also formed a reversal Head & Shoulders pattern with an upside target of 590, which can be achieved in the coming days. Additionally, the JSW Energy stock has broken out of a bullish pennant pattern, with rising volumes supporting the bullish momentum.
M&M: Buy at ₹2,791 | Target ₹3,098 | Stop loss ₹ 2,664
After a long consolidation between the 2,620–2,767 levels, the stock finally gave a breakout yesterday. It has also broken the upper channel of a falling wedge pattern. Taking a long trade in this stock with a final target of 3,100 could be a good trade setup to initiate.
Two stocks to buy, as recommended by MarketSmith India:
ITC Hotels Ltd: Current market price: ₹178.88 | Buy range: ₹175–180 | Profit goal: ₹220 | Stop loss: ₹163| Timeframe: 2–3 months
Godrej Agrovet Ltd: Current market price: ₹ 767.05 | Buy range: ₹ 750–775 | Profit goal: 895 | Stop loss: ₹ 710| Timeframe: 2–3 months
Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.
MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. Its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015543.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all related documents carefully before investing.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts and do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment.