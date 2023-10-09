Stock picks: Coforge, Mastek, Birlasoft among Sharekhan’s preferred midcap IT stocks to buy ahead of Q2 results
While the macro-overhang continues to persist and may weigh on the IT sector in the near term with increasing cost take-out deals favouring tier-1 companies, select well-diversified tier-2 companies could continue to benefit and display resilience, analysts at brokerage firm Sharekhan said.
After being largely overshadowed by the broader market index due to the plaguing macro environment, IT service companies have started to show a slight outperformance on a one-year basis, with Nifty IT Index gaining over 17%, outperforming benchmark indices Nifty 50 which is up around 13%.
