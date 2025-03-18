Markets
Five stock picks for 18 March, recommended by Raja Venkataraman and MarketSmith India
Summary
- Discover five expert stock picks for 18 March.
Three PSU stocks to buy today, recoomended by Raja Venkataraman
NTPC Ltd
A leader in power generation, NTPC offers consistent performance. It is also expanding into renewable energy, which makes it a resilient option.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more