The performance of the Indian stock market in 2024 has been notably positive, with significant gains across major indices. On the benchmark front, both Nifty and Sensex, edged higher for the ninth consecutive calendar year and have surged ~9% so far. This upward trend reflects a broader market rally, with both indices consistently reaching new highs, and the Nifty crossing multiple milestones, from 22,000 to 26,000, in a relatively short period.
However, in the second half of the year, the market faced challenges such as weak corporate earnings, FII outflows, elevated inflation, and sluggish GDP growth. Despite these headwinds, steady buying by DIIs and strong participation from retail investors has supported the markets.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.