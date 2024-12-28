The performance of the Indian stock market in 2024 has been notably positive, with significant gains across major indices. On the benchmark front, both Nifty and Sensex, edged higher for the ninth consecutive calendar year and have surged ~9% so far. This upward trend reflects a broader market rally, with both indices consistently reaching new highs, and the Nifty crossing multiple milestones, from 22,000 to 26,000, in a relatively short period.