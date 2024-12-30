The Indian stock market registered significant growth, with equity indices Nifty 50 and Sensex posting gains between 8-10 per cent. Global economic trends, domestic policy reforms and sector-specific growth drove this positive performance {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As we move into 2025, several notable trends are expected to influence markets in India and globally. Shifts in US trade policies, including higher tariffs, could alter international trade patterns and supply chains, prompting countries like India to reassess trade agreements and may introduce market uncertainty.

Financials stood out in 2024 in sectors, supported by a 15 per cent annual increase in credit growth and improved asset quality across banks and financial institutions. This trend may continue into 2025 as the emphasis on digitization, financial inclusion, and regulatory reforms strengthen the sector.

While the outlook for 2025 remains positive, investors should remain cautious of risks such as geopolitical tensions, trade conflicts, and economic slowdowns in regions like China and Europe. “Despite these challenges, India’s long-term growth potential, supported by diversified sectors, presents significant investment opportunities," said the brokerage.

In the current market scenario, Sumeet Bagadi of Choice Broking has released the top three New Year stock picks for 2025 and recommends accumulating the stocks for long-term potential returns. The domestic brokerage has selected quality stocks for investors based on technical and fundamental parameters.

SUNPHARMA is currently trading at ₹1,881 and has recently reversed from a rising trend line, forming Doji candles near the bottom on the weekly chart. This signals a potential reversal and the onset of a strong bullish trend. A breakout above 1,880 could drive the stock towards the ₹2,055 and 2,150 levels, with immediate resistance at ₹1,960.

On the downside, critical support levels are identified at ₹1,800 and ₹1,780. After a prolonged correction, the stock has rebounded from its support zone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 64.9, indicating an upward trajectory and strengthening buying momentum.

Considering the technical indicators, a prudent strategy would be to look for buying opportunities on dips around the ₹1,840 and ₹1,800 levels. Based on the technical analysis and prevailing market conditions, SUNPHARMA presents a promising buying opportunity for traders targeting the ₹2,055 and ₹2,150 levels. As always, it is essential to apply sound risk management strategies to mitigate potential market fluctuations.

M&M is currently trading at 3,042 and has been consolidating near its all-time high, approaching a breakout from its daily range on the weekly chart. This indicates a potential reversal and the onset of a strong bullish trend. A breakout above ₹3,095 could propel the stock towards the ₹3,360 and ₹3,500 levels, with immediate resistance at ₹3,200.

On the downside, critical support levels are identified at ₹2900 and 2790. After a prolonged correction, the stock has rebounded from its support zone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 56.3, indicating an upward trajectory and strengthening buying momentum. Considering these technical indicators, a prudent approach would be to look for buying opportunities on dips around the ₹2,965 and ₹2,900 levels.

Based on the technical analysis and prevailing market conditions, M&M offers a promising buying opportunity for traders targeting the ₹3,360 and 3,500 levels. As always, it is crucial to implement effective risk management strategies to navigate potential market fluctuations.

DALBHARAT is currently trading at ₹1,772, moving within a sideways range on the weekly chart. The stock is trading near key support levels, suggesting a possible reversal and the emergence of a strong bullish trend. A breakout above ₹1,800 could drive the stock toward targets of ₹1,950 and 2,040, with immediate resistance at ₹1,900.

On the downside, important support levels are at ₹1,700 and 1,650. Following a prolonged period of correction, the stock has shown signs of recovery from its support zone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.11, indicating a potential upward move and increasing buying interest. Given the current technical setup, it would be prudent to consider accumulating positions on dips near ₹1,725 and ₹1,700.

Technical indicators and market conditions suggest that DALBHARAT presents a compelling buying opportunity for traders aiming for targets of ₹1,950 and 2,040. As always, employing robust risk management strategies is vital to mitigate market volatility.