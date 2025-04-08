Stock picks for long term: Asian Paints, Persistent Systems among 10 stocks VLA Ambala recommends buying today

Stock picks for the long term: The Indian stock market has witnessed high volatility for the last few days due to heightened concerns over a global trade war triggered by US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies.

Fears are mounting that a trade war will raise inflation, weigh on economic growth, and shrink corporate profitability, leading to a prolonged period of market downtrend.

Experts believe the market may remain volatile for some time. However, investors may consider buying quality stocks for the long term as Indian macro situation is stable and Indian economy is expected to grow around 6 per cent in the current financial year (FY26).

VLA Ambala, a SEBI-registered analyst and the co-founder of Stock Market Today, recommends the following 10 stocks to buy for the long term. Take a look:

Stocks to buy for long term Delhivery | Previous close: ₹ 268.35 | Target price: ₹ 283- ₹ 310 | Stop loss: ₹ 220 | Upside potential: 16% Delhivery share price trades in a crucial support zone between ₹230 and ₹260, offering an attractive risk-reward setup for mid-term investors. The stock offers strong resilience at this level and is poised for an upward movement.

"Technically, this range presents a buying opportunity with minimal downside risk. I would advise market participants to accumulate stocks in this zone as it can offer potential gains. They should target the ₹283- ₹310 range, with the stop loss at ₹220," said Ambala.

Persistent Systems | Previous close: ₹ 4,573.55 | Target price: ₹ 5,200 | Stop loss: ₹ 3,000 | Upside potential: 14% Persistent Systems derives almost 80 per cent of its revenue from North America, and given the current dynamics, the stock may witness further dips.

From the market perspective, further correction is possible as the stock nears its long-term support trendline.

"A mid-term buying range can be expected to be between ₹3,700 and ₹3,500. Investors are advised to wait for this zone to accumulate. Meanwhile, the target price is ₹5,200, with a stop loss at ₹3,000," said Ambala.

Venky's (India) | Previous close: ₹ 1,582.25 | Target price: ₹ 1,720- ₹ 1,950 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,400 | Upside potential: 23% Venky's (India) has corrected almost 40 per cent in the last six months and is now trading in a key support range.

After analysing the market, staggered investment is recommended, as the price may fall another 10 to 15 per cent from the current price levels.

The RSI stands at 41, indicating potential accumulation by long-term investors.

The stock's price is likely to test its 40-month support level, and if tested, it might present a strong purchase opportunity.

VIP Industries | Previous close: ₹ 263 | Target price: ₹ 300 - ₹ 460 | Stop loss: ₹ 180 | Upside potential: 75% VIP Industries is trading below its 20-month EMA, with a low RSI of 28, an ideal technical setup for long-term investments.

"A strategic entry is recommended between ₹210 and ₹250 for long-term accumulation. The target range is ₹300 - ₹460, offering significant upside potential. However, a stop loss at ₹180 should be maintained to manage risk," Ambala said.

Balrampur Chini Mills | Previous close: ₹ 536.10 | Target price: ₹ 590- ₹ 700 | Stop loss: ₹ 400 | Upside potential: 31% Balrampur Chini Mills is currently trading in a key support zone after a significant correction, which makes it an attractive candidate for a ‘buy-on-dips’ strategy.

"I would advise mid- and long-term traders to start accumulating stocks between ₹470 and ₹500. The stock holds potential for a sharp recovery with a target range of ₹590- ₹700. To manage downside risk, a strict stop loss at ₹400 should be maintained," said Ambala.

Asian Paints | Previous close: ₹ 2,341.35 | Target price: ₹ 2,520- ₹ 2,750 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,900 | Upside potential: 17% Asian Paints earns almost 99 per cent of its revenue from the Indian market. However, the increase in fixed costs remains a concern.

"The stock is currently trading in a support range, making it a suitable candidate for candidates preferring a buy-on-dips strategy. The ideal entry range is between ₹2,060 and ₹2,300, with the target of ₹2,520 to ₹2,750," said Ambala.

TECIL Chemicals and Hydro Power | Previous close: ₹ 30.43 | Target price: ₹ 37- ₹ 50 | Stop loss: ₹ 20 | Upside potential: 64% TECIL Chemicals looks promising, as its main businesses lie in the chemical sector, which has shown resilience.

The stock has broken out of a two-year range within a monthly timeframe, especially as it outperforms in a weak market. The RSI at 54 suggests moderate and healthy purchase interest.

"The ideal entry is between ₹25 and ₹28, with targets of ₹37 to ₹50. However, it is important to maintain the stop loss at ₹20 to manage the risk," Ambala said.

Zensar Technologies | Previous close: ₹ 651.05 | Target price: ₹ 650- ₹ 720 | Stop loss: ₹ 500 | Upside potential: 11% Zensar Technologies is improving net finance and profit, but with 67 per cent of its gains from the US, the upcoming tariff impacts remain a concern.

The stock trades at a decent value, with the RSI at 33 in the daily chart. A 10 per cent dip from the current levels offers a solid averaging zone.

"The suggested entry is between ₹530 and ₹580, with targets of ₹650 and ₹720. Traders are advised to maintain the stop loss at ₹500 to manage risks effectively," said Ambala.

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure | Previous close: ₹ 915.20 | Target price: ₹ 960- ₹ 1,000 | Stop loss: ₹ 610 | Upside potential: 9% Tinna Rubber has corrected almost 60 per cent of its peak and is currently trading at ₹942. From the market perspective, a further downside is possible.

"The ideal purchase range is between ₹700 and ₹810. This stock also shows potential to recover with targets of ₹960- ₹1,000 in the medium term. However, a stop loss at ₹610 is recommended to protect capital amid prevailing market volatility," Ambala said.

P N Gadgil Jewellers | Previous close: ₹ 509.25 | Target price: ₹ 570 - ₹ 700 | Stop loss: ₹ 400 | Upside potential: 37% P N Gadgil Jewellers is trading at a PE of 47, which is almost two times its sector average, reflecting strong confidence among investors. The company is focused on expansion, which can boost future growth.

"The price is trading at a key support zone. So, for this stock, the ideal purchase is suggested in the ₹450 - ₹500 range, with targets at ₹570 - ₹700 and stop loss at ₹400 to manage the risks," Ambala said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of the analyst, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.