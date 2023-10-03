Stock picks: Hindustan Aeronautics, NTPC - two PSU stocks that can give up to 22% upside; check details
The benchmark BSE Sensex has risen over 10% in the last six months and around 7.6% year-to-date (YTD). Meanwhile, PSU stocks, or shares of public sector enterprises, have seen a decent upward trend backed by strong fundamentals.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, traded lower on Tuesday dragged by selling in auto, metals, banking and IT stocks amid weak global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message