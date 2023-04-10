Stock picks: ICICI Bank among 5 stocks that can rally up to 31% from current levels1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 02:54 PM IST
- Domestic brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal has recommended five stocks for investors
Equity benchmark indices climbed in initial trade on Monday tracking firm trend in other Asian markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×