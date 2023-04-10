Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Stock picks: ICICI Bank among 5 stocks that can rally up to 31% from current levels
Equity benchmark indices climbed in initial trade on Monday tracking firm trend in other Asian markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 164.79 points to 59,997.76 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 52.55 points to 17,651.70.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors jumped over 7 per cent. Titan, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Power Grid, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Infosys were among the other major winners.

Asian Paints, Maruti, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan and Hong Kong were trading in the green, while Shanghai quoted lower.

Meanwhile, domestic brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal has recommended five stocks for investors.

Motilal Oswal has listed 5 stocks as top investment ideas -

ICICI Bank

Rating: Buy | CMP: 875 | Target: 1,150 | Upside: 31%

Coal India

Rating: Buy | CMP: 222 | Target: 275 | Upside: 24%

Tata Motors

Rating: Buy | CMP: 438 | Target: 540 | Upside: 23%

Sun Pharma

Rating: Buy | CMP: 1,012 | Target: 1,220 | Upside: 21%

Titan

Rating: Buy | CMP: 2,548 | Target: 3,070 | Upside: 20%

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
More Less
