Kajaria, Somany top stock picks in tiles sector as Nirmal Bang expects 12-13% growth
Tiles sector to see healthy growth in medium term with rising export demand and domestic market tailwinds
The tiles sector may see healthy growth in the medium term aided by rising export demand as well as domestic market tailwinds, said a report from brokerage Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. The brokerage firm has initiated coverage on the two sectoral players - Kajaria Ceramics and Somany Ceramics - with a buy call.
