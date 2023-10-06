Tiles sector to see healthy growth in medium term with rising export demand and domestic market tailwinds

The tiles sector may see healthy growth in the medium term aided by rising export demand as well as domestic market tailwinds, said a report from brokerage Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. The brokerage firm has initiated coverage on the two sectoral players - Kajaria Ceramics and Somany Ceramics - with a buy call.

Somany Ceramics share price has gained about 24 per cent while Kajaria Ceramics share price has risen about 13 per cent in the last one year.

The brokerage firm pointed out that the sector's growth prospects are bright in India. It believes India's ceramic tiles market offers enormous growth opportunities for sustained development over the medium term (two times the global industry growth rate), propelled by the government's push for bolstering domestic production and inherent demand from associated sectors. In the housing sector, tiles make up between 2- 4 per cent of the construction costs.

It highlighted that India is the second largest producer and consumer of tiles in the world after China, with annual consumption quantum pegged at about 2,069msm as of the calendar year 2021, accounting for nearly 14 per cent of the global production and about 11 per cent of the global consumption.

"Yet, it has the lowest per capita consumption of tiles at nearly 0.6sqm versus the global average of 1.4sqm, indicating significant room for growth going ahead," Nirmal Bang observed.

"The market size for ceramic tiles in India is estimated at ₹59,500 crore for 2023 and the same is anticipated to reach ₹70,700 crore by 2025-end, implying a CAGR of 13.6 per cent during the years 2023-2025. Of this, 30 per cent is exported at about ₹17,900 crore, which is expected to almost double by 2025-end to nearly ₹30,400 crore," Nirmal Bang pointed out.

Moreover, the tiles industry is dominated by the unorganised sector (60 per cent share), although 14 organised players (40 per cent) have gained market share by offering high-quality products at competitive rates, said the brokerage firm.

Factors supporting the Indian tiles industry The brokerage firm underscored that the domestic tiles industry is expected to grow at 13.6 per cent CAGR over FY23-FY25E versus 5-6 per cent CAGR for the global tiles industry.

Nirmal Bang pointed out that this would be driven by multiple factors such as:

(1) Demand for housing (led by rising disposable income, rapid urbanisation, housing shortage, etc.).

(2) Government's persistent focus on the policy framework and ecosystem support e.g. - expansion of metro cities.

(3) Demand emanating from the Services sector for real estate, warehousing and commercial properties.

(4) Ability to provide quality products at competitive rates due to technological efficiency, modernisation of plants and low-cost labour supporting exports.

Export market to double in two years Nirmal Bang underscored India's export market size was estimated at ₹16,500 crore as of FY23 (30 per cent of the overall market), growing at a CAGR of about 15 per cent during FY19-FY23.

The export segment is expected to grow at more than 40 per cent CAGR over FY23-FY25E, led by the ‘China +1’ factor.

Nirmal Bang pointed out that as much as 90 per cent of the tiles in India are manufactured in Morbi, Gujarat and are exported through the Mundra port, of which 80 per cent is exported to the USA (60-70 per cent), Saudi Arabia (20 per cent) and remaining 10 per cent to the UAE.

"In contrast to the domestic market, which yields a higher realisation of ₹323/MSM, the export market commands higher volume at a lower realisation of ₹263/MSM for Morbi manufacturers. This encourages players like Kajaria Ceramics and Somany Ceramics to give primacy to the domestic market while maintaining visibility in the exports- Kajaria (2 per cent) and Somany (4 per cent)," said Nirmal Bang.

Buy call on Kajaria Ceramics, Somany Ceramics "We initiate coverage on Kajaria with a buy rating and a target price of ₹1,885, valuing it at 40 times Sept'25E EPS (earnings per share). We like the company mainly due to its extensive distribution reach, industry tailwinds, domestic product mix into margin-accretive segments and strong financials," said Nirmal Bang.

"We initiate coverage on Somany with a buy rating and a target price of ₹1,072, valuing it at 22 times Sept’25E EPS. We like the company for its innovation and technical know-how, product mix (government and real estate combined nearly 60 per cent and housing about 40 per cent), ability to benefit from growing export opportunity and stable financials," Nirmal Bang said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

