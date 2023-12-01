Stock Picks: ONGC, Oil India among top picks for Motilal Oswal in upstream sector, Indian Oil among OMCs
Along with the two state-owned oil producers, GAIL, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) are also among the preferred oil and gas stock picks for the brokerage.
Upstream oil explorers Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India have emerged as the top stock picks for domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Along with the two state-owned oil producers, GAIL, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) are also among the preferred oil and gas stock picks for the brokerage.
