comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.95 1.56%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.45 0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 269.05 2.97%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 946.35 1.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,555.5 -0.22%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock Picks: ONGC, Oil India among top picks for Motilal Oswal in upstream sector, Indian Oil among OMCs
Back Back

Stock Picks: ONGC, Oil India among top picks for Motilal Oswal in upstream sector, Indian Oil among OMCs

 Nikita Prasad

Along with the two state-owned oil producers, GAIL, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) are also among the preferred oil and gas stock picks for the brokerage.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo (REUTERS)

Upstream oil explorers Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India have emerged as the top stock picks for domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Along with the two state-owned oil producers, GAIL, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) are also among the preferred oil and gas stock picks for the brokerage.

‘’We believe that the upstream sector is entering a multi-year upcycle after eight years of underinvestment, and it continues to be our preferred sector in the oil & gas space. We recommend ONGC and Oil India from this domain. On P/OCF basis, ONGC and OINL are currently trading at their lowest level in the past eight years,'' said Motilal Oswal in its report.

 

 

MORE TO COME

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 01 Dec 2023, 06:33 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App