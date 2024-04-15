Stock picks: Prabhudas Lilladher suggests these two shares to buy this week
Geo-political concerns globally weighed on Indian markets with Nifty opening gap down and remaining under pressure throughout the session to close with a loss of 247 points (-1.1%) at 22273 levels.
Indian stock market: Stock market indices Sensex and the Nifty 50, concluded more than one percent lower for the second consecutive session. Investor sentiment was dampened as equities across various sectors were offloaded amidst escalating tensions in West Asia. The situation intensified after Iran launched over 300 missiles and drones at Israel on Saturday in retaliation to a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy in Syria earlier.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started