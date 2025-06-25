Stock Picks: Sagar Doshi suggests Coromandel, Cummins India, BHEL shares to buy today - 25 June

Stock market today: India's key stock indexes began higher on Wednesday, drawing positive momentum from global markets due to improved outlook as tensions in the Middle East subsided following a delicate ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 gained 0.42%, reaching 25,150.35 points, while the Sensex increased by 0.48% to 82,448.8 as of 9:15 IST.

Domestically, both indexes approached their nine-month intraday peaks on Tuesday but faced profit-taking when news of an initial ceasefire breach emerged.

Nevertheless, both Iran and Israel indicated that their air conflict has ceased, at least temporarily, after US President Donald Trump publicly reprimanded them for violating the ceasefire he had declared.

In the volatile market, Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends three stocks - Coromandel International Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL). Here's what he says about the overall market.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today

Nifty 50 Outlook by Sagar Doshi, Senior Vice President- Research, Nuvama Professional Clients Group Nifty 50 Nifty 50 ended marginally higher even after a ceasefire news between Iran and Israel as the index saw profit taking in its ongoing monthly expiry week after hitting a fresh 8 month high. Support of 24,800 remained unscathed in volatility of past 2 days. Targets for 500 pt upside have opened up on Nifty 50 as it has reclaimed its resistance of 25,050 last week. Both blends of crude have also been trading over 10% lower from the start of this week allowing further positive rub off effect on Indian markets.

Advertisement

Bank Nifty Bank Nifty as we’ll mirrored its move on Nifty 50 as both indices gave a break on the upside after an inside bar formation earlier this week. A 1000+ points in likely to play out as Bank Nifty closed above the 56,200 resistance on daily and weekly charts on Friday. Support of 55,400 remained unscathed in yesterday’s volatility allowing further room for the index to hit all-time highs.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Stock Picks: Stocks To Buy on Wednesday- Sagar Doshi On stocks to buy on Wednesday, Sagar Doshi of Nuvama recommended three stocks - Coromandel International Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL).

Coromandel International Ltd (BUY): LCP: ₹ 2,389.10; SL: ₹ 2,300; TGT: ₹ 2,650 Coromandel International share price has counter gained over 27% YTD versus a dull market and has yet again given a bullish pole and flag pattern breakout. This breakout also confirms an end to the ongoing 4-week corrective consolidation we saw on charts for targets of new all-time highs on the stock.

Advertisement

Cummins India Ltd (BUY): LCP: ₹ 3,311.00; SL: ₹ 3,180; TGT: ₹ 3,680 Cummins India share price has given a breakout from its 1 year corrective trendline. Multiple retests on this breakout now confirm the strength of the same support by a 200 DMA dynamic support indicating the trend to shift upwards. Targets are likely to be 10-12% higher from CMP.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) (BUY): LCP: ₹ 259.95; SL: ₹ 252; TGT: ₹ 285 BHEL share price has been experiencing strong momentum from the start of this quarter, an inverse head and shoulder formation is seen on weekly charts which is set for a breakout on the bullish side allow prices to gain further from here on as well.

Advertisement

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy