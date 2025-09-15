Why stock prices of mutual fund service providers are on a decline

Equity AAUM has two elements that drive growth—inflows and mark-to-market. “While inflows have been fairly strong and consistent, driven by strong retail participation via the systematic investment route, mark-to-market has been fairly volatile over the last 12 months, led by several global factors. Being a technology-first company, we are continuously investing in innovation and building purpose-fit industry-first initiatives, which are helping us to continuously reduce our dependence on equity market movement-linked fee income within our domestic mutual fund business," Mathur added.