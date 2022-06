Stocks may extend a rally Monday though questions abound about how long the bear market can be kept at bay amid high inflation, monetary tightening and the risk of a recession.

Futures rose for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong after a near-5% jump in global shares last week, the best such performance in a month, as investors snapped up beaten-down shares in defensive sectors like healthcare and technology.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slipped in the wake of a more than 3% surge in both indexes on Friday. A gauge of the dollar edged lower.

Treasury yields have retreated from June highs as growth worries take center stage, leaving the US 10-year yield at 3.13%. Whether that marks the end of the worst Treasury bear market of the modern era is another live debate.

Oil dropped to about $106 a barrel, sapped again by concerns about demand. Traders are also monitoring a summit of the Group of Seven leaders, who plan to commit to indefinite support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion. The G-7 in addition is weighing a price cap on Russian oil.

Investors are parsing incoming data to work out if the highest inflation in a generation is close to cresting. In time, that could give policy makers latitude to ease up on sharp interest-rate hikes. A more troubling scenario is of lasting price pressures and tighter policy even as the global economy falters.

“There’s a feeling that things aren’t as bad as we thought they were going to be," Carol Pepper, founder of Pepper International, said on Bloomberg Radio. She added “there’s a hope that perhaps we’ve oversold, perhaps there’s not going to be a recession."

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Friday she favors another 75 basis-point rate increase in July. Meanwhile, Fed Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said fears of a US recession are overblown.

Elsewhere, Russia defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time in a century, the culmination of ever-tougher Western sanctions that shut down payment routes. The US, UK, Japan and Canada also plan to announce a ban on new gold imports from Russia during the G-7 summit. Prices for the precious metal rose. In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and a range of other tokens weakened slightly but the largest virtual coin held above $21,000.

