Elsewhere, Russia defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time in a century, the culmination of ever-tougher Western sanctions that shut down payment routes. The US, UK, Japan and Canada also plan to announce a ban on new gold imports from Russia during the G-7 summit. Prices for the precious metal rose. In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and a range of other tokens weakened slightly but the largest virtual coin held above $21,000.

