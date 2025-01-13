Eight stocks to buy and sell today — 13 January

Three stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj:
1. Tata Consultancy Services: Buy at ₹4,265; Target: ₹4,350-4,370; Stop loss: 4,202.
After a strong performance, the stock rallied by nearly 5.6% and successfully closed above the critical level of ₹4,205. A further move of 150-200 points is anticipated from the current levels.
2. Marico: Buy at ₹673.90; Target: ₹695-705; Stop loss: ₹660.
FMCG has outperformed the markets and hourly chart, we can see a bullish divergence on this stock, expecting this rally to continue for a few days.
3. SRF: Buy at ₹2,602; Target: ₹2,800; Stop loss: ₹2,480.
US gas distributors announced a price hike for refrigerant gases. iGas USA said the supply of R32 and R125 has been impacted, and prices will be increased by up to 200%.
The stock rallied 10% and is expected to make a new lifetime high in the coming days.
Three stocks to buy/sell, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
1. Gufic BioSciences: Buy above ₹470, stop ₹452, target ₹498
After a sharp decline, the revival from the cloud support region highlights demand once again post a profit booking. As trends are showing signs of an upward bound from supports, the potential for moving higher emerges, so look to buy into this market. One can look to participate as trends have turned positive once again. Consider a buy.
2. HCL Tech: Buy above ₹1,995, stop ₹1,970, target ₹2,035
This IT counter, after a long period of consolidation, showed some promise as the trends began to gather steam and tread higher, indicating a steady resolve as it held higher levels. On Friday the strong surge is indicating that the trends may persist. Also, with the RSI showing a new resolve one can look to buy now.
3. Kalyan Jewellers India: Sell ₹625, stop ₹635 target ₹610
After the news was flashed about the revision in the gold import announced in November 2024 , the trends in the associated stocks have been on the decline. The sharp selloff that we are noticing in this counter is triggering some steady decline possible in the next few days. The sharp rise in volume in the last few days. Currently, the momentum is gaining traction to tread lower in the coming sessions.
Stocks to buy, recommended by MarketSmith India:
1. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd: Current market price ₹ 4,265.65 | Buy range ₹ 4,200–4,300 | Profit goal ₹ 4,700 | Stop loss ₹ 3,990 | Timeframe 1–2 Months
2. Bharti Airtel Ltd: Current market price ₹ 1,615.90 | Buy range ₹1,575–1,625 | Profit goal ₹ 1,850 | Stop loss ₹ 1,510 | Timeframe 3–4 Months
About the analysts: Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst (registration number INH000010441). Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. MarketSmith India is a stock research platform.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.