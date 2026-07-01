Stock recommendations for 1 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market update: The Indian benchmark indices extended losses for a second consecutive session, driven by profit-taking in heavyweight sectors. The Nifty 50 declined 0.34% to settle at 23,865.75, while the Sensex dropped 0.33% to close at 76,478.67.
High-valuation drags were led by IT stocks such as Infosys and TCS amid lingering concerns over AI-led disruptions. Banking and FMCG stocks also faced pressure due to the sluggish progress of the monsoon. Geopolitical headlines also induced caution, following reports of upcoming US-Iran diplomatic talks in Doha.
On the contrary, the broader market exhibited notable resilience. The Nifty Smallcap 100 jumped 1.02%, and the Midcap 100 rose 0.37%, powered by selective buying in consumer durables and realty sectors. This underlying strength was vividly reflected in the overall market breadth, where advances comfortably outpaced declines by a ratio of 1,919 to 1,383. Technically, while the main indices are cooling off from recent highs, the robust advance-decline ratio highlights healthy rotational appetite within the broader market structure.