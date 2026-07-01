Stock recommendations for 1 July from MarketSmith India

The index continued to consolidate within the 50- and 100-DMA (DMA). From a technical perspective, the index remains positioned above a key downward-sloping trendline, indicating that the broader recovery structure remains intact despite ongoing consolidation. The 23,800-23,650 zone remains a crucial area to monitor, as sustained trading above this band would reinforce the prevailing positive bias and reduce the risk of a deeper corrective move. On the upside, a decisive close above the 100-DMA, currently placed near 24,200, would be a significant technical development, signalling renewed buying interest and strengthening the case for a continuation of the recovery trend. Such a breakout could pave the way for an advance towards 24,350-24,600 over the near term, supported by improving momentum indicators and a gradually strengthening market structure.