Stock recommendations for 1 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market update: The Indian benchmark indices extended losses for a second consecutive session, driven by profit-taking in heavyweight sectors. The Nifty 50 declined 0.34% to settle at 23,865.75, while the Sensex dropped 0.33% to close at 76,478.67.
Stock market update: The Indian benchmark indices extended losses for a second consecutive session, driven by profit-taking in heavyweight sectors. The Nifty 50 declined 0.34% to settle at 23,865.75, while the Sensex dropped 0.33% to close at 76,478.67.
High-valuation drags were led by IT stocks such as Infosys and TCS amid lingering concerns over AI-led disruptions. Banking and FMCG stocks also faced pressure due to the sluggish progress of the monsoon. Geopolitical headlines also induced caution, following reports of upcoming US-Iran diplomatic talks in Doha.
High-valuation drags were led by IT stocks such as Infosys and TCS amid lingering concerns over AI-led disruptions. Banking and FMCG stocks also faced pressure due to the sluggish progress of the monsoon. Geopolitical headlines also induced caution, following reports of upcoming US-Iran diplomatic talks in Doha.
On the contrary, the broader market exhibited notable resilience. The Nifty Smallcap 100 jumped 1.02%, and the Midcap 100 rose 0.37%, powered by selective buying in consumer durables and realty sectors. This underlying strength was vividly reflected in the overall market breadth, where advances comfortably outpaced declines by a ratio of 1,919 to 1,383. Technically, while the main indices are cooling off from recent highs, the robust advance-decline ratio highlights healthy rotational appetite within the broader market structure.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (current price: ₹549)
Why it’s recommended: Strong diagnostics brand, asset-light business model, extensive lab network, high-volume testing capabilities, beneficiary of preventive healthcare trend, strong cash flow generation, scalable operations, technology-driven processes, growing healthcare awareness, nationwide franchise network, backing from a strong healthcare group, expansion in diagnostic services, healthy balance sheet, operational efficiency improvements, and long-term healthcare growth tailwinds.
Key metrics: P/E: 50.32 | 52-week high: ₹578.25 | Volume: ₹25.28 crore
Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle breakout
Risk factors: Intense competition in diagnostics, pricing pressure on routine tests, regulatory compliance risks, dependence on test volume growth, margin pressure from competition, rising employee and operating costs, integration and execution risks, technology disruption risk, quality and reputation risks, customer retention challenges, expansion execution risk, regulatory changes in healthcare, slower preventive testing demand, economic slowdown affecting healthcare spending, and valuation risk during slower growth.
Buy: ₹544-552
Target price: ₹625 in two to three months
Stop loss: ₹512
Buy: GMR Airports Ltd (current price: ₹112)
Why it’s recommended: Leading airport infrastructure operator, beneficiary of rising air travel, long-term airport concession agreements, diversified revenue streams, strong passenger traffic growth, expansion in non-aero revenues, strategic airport portfolio, beneficiary of tourism growth, long-term infrastructure growth story, increasing commercial real estate potential, improving operational efficiencies, strong airport management expertise, international airport exposure, supportive aviation demand outlook, and growth from airport capacity expansion.
Key metrics: P/E: 376.97 | 52-week high: ₹113.36 | Volume: ₹421.18 crore
Technical analysis: Consolidation base breakout
Risk factors: High debt levels, capital-intensive business model, dependence on passenger traffic growth, regulatory and tariff risks, economic slowdown affecting air travel, project execution delays, interest rate and refinancing risks, competition from other airports, currency fluctuation impact, geopolitical risks affecting travel, dependence on government policies, operational disruptions from pandemics, rising operating costs, delays in airport expansion projects, and valuation risk during weak traffic growth.
Buy at: ₹111-113
Target price: ₹130 in two to three months
Stop loss: ₹106
Nifty 50: How the benchmark index performed on 30 June
Indian equities ended lower for the second consecutive session, with heightened volatility on the monthly derivatives expiry weighing on sentiment. The Nifty 50 declined 80.50 points (-0.34%) to close at 23,865.75, after trading in a broad range of 23,829.20-24,035.55, while Sensex slipped around 250 points (0.33%). Sectoral performance was mixed, with the Nifty IT (-2.73%) emerging as the biggest laggard, followed by weakness in FMCG, Media, PSU Banks, and Private Banks. The top performers were Realty (+1.31%), Consumer Durables (+1.16%), Pharma (+0.39%), Auto (+0.24%), and Oil & Gas (+0.17%), providing support. Market breadth, however, remained constructive despite the benchmark decline, with 1,919 stocks advancing, 1,383 declining and 109 remaining unchanged, indicating broader buying interest outside the heavyweight index.
The Nifty 50 ended the session on a weak note, forming a bearish candle after failing to sustain above the short-term moving averages, reflecting persistent selling pressure at higher levels. Price action remains confined within a broader consolidation range, while the index is trading below the downward-sloping 100-DMA, indicating that near-term momentum remains subdued.
Notably, the index continued to hover between its 50- and 100-DMA for the last 11 trading sessions, highlighting a phase of consolidation and indecision as neither bulls nor bears have established a decisive advantage.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is placed at 52, remaining above the neutral 50 mark but turning slightly lower, indicating a moderation in positive momentum without signalling a strong directional bias. Meanwhile, the MACD remains above its signal line and in positive territory, although the histogram has begun to flatten, suggesting that bullish momentum is gradually losing strength.
The index continued to consolidate within the 50- and 100-DMA (DMA). From a technical perspective, the index remains positioned above a key downward-sloping trendline, indicating that the broader recovery structure remains intact despite ongoing consolidation. The 23,800-23,650 zone remains a crucial area to monitor, as sustained trading above this band would reinforce the prevailing positive bias and reduce the risk of a deeper corrective move. On the upside, a decisive close above the 100-DMA, currently placed near 24,200, would be a significant technical development, signalling renewed buying interest and strengthening the case for a continuation of the recovery trend. Such a breakout could pave the way for an advance towards 24,350-24,600 over the near term, supported by improving momentum indicators and a gradually strengthening market structure.
How did the Nifty Bank perform yesterday?
The Nifty Bank opened on a negative note at 58,011.95 and witnessed mild profit booking through the session after testing intraday highs. The index touched a high of 58,011.95, slipped to an intraday low of 57,456.65, and eventually settled at 57,542.90, down 184.45 points (-0.32%). Despite the decline, the index continues to trade above its 10- , 21-, and 100-DMA, indicating that the broader short-term structure remains constructive. However, the session formed a bearish candle near recent swing highs, reflecting some exhaustion after the sharp rally from June lows. The ongoing consolidation around the 200-DMA suggests participants are assessing whether the recent breakout can sustain amid resistance at higher levels.
The RSI has eased to 60.06 from overbought territory while remaining comfortably above the neutral 50 mark, indicating that bullish momentum has moderated but has not weakened materially. Meanwhile, the MACD remains above the signal line and in positive territory, although the histogram has begun to contract, indicating fading upside momentum. There is no bearish crossover yet, implying the prevailing trend remains positive despite near-term consolidation. Momentum indicators collectively suggest the index is undergoing a healthy pause rather than a trend reversal, with buyers still retaining an overall technical advantage.
On the downside, immediate support is placed around 57,300-57,160, where the 200-DMA is positioned, followed by stronger support near 56,850-56,250, aligning with the 21-DMA. Immediate resistance is seen at 57,900-58,050, and a decisive breakout above this zone could pave the way for a move toward 58,500-58,800 in the coming sessions. However, failure to sustain above the 200-DMA may trigger short-term profit booking. While easing global uncertainty and improving domestic sentiment remain supportive, traders are likely to watch upcoming macro data, institutional flows, and earnings-related developments for confirmation before the next directional move.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.