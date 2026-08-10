Stock recommendations for 10 August from MarketSmith India

The RSI is placed at 53.07, comfortably above the neutral 50 mark, indicating that momentum remains mildly positive despite the day's decline. However, the indicator has flattened, suggesting that bullish momentum has slowed. The MACD remains above the zero line, but the MACD and signal lines have converged significantly. On the other hand, the histogram has almost disappeared, reflecting weakening upside momentum and a lack of strong directional conviction. Although there is no confirmed bearish crossover yet, traders should closely monitor the indicator over the next few sessions. If the RSI sustains above 50 and the MACD remains in positive territory, the broader trend is likely to remain range-bound with a slightly positive bias.