Stock recommendations for 10 August from MarketSmith India

The Nifty 50 fell 65.35 points, or 0.27%, to settle at 24,570.65, while the Sensex dropped 463.74 points, or 0.59%, to 78,491.02. Sentiment turned cautious at the open after Iran signalled new restrictions on vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz, pushing crude oil prices higher. A weak overnight lead from Wall Street further weighed on market sentiment.